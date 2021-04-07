Same dad, 2 babies: Zoo Miami presents newborn giraffes

After a weekend of mother-and-child bonding, a male calf born to 14-year-old Mia made his debut Monday, three days after the 181-pound giraffe’s birth, the zoo announced in a news release. He was the 54th giraffe born at the Miami zoo.

Explore Double delight at Zoo Atlanta with birth of twin golden lion tamarins

It didn’t take long for the 55th baby giraffe to make an entrance. On Monday, 6-year-old Zuri gave birth to a female calf weighing 119 pounds, zoo officials said. Zuri and the calf are expected to rejoin the herd as early as Wednesday.