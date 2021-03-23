X

Rush Limbaugh’s syndicator to keep his voice alive on radio

Rush Limbaugh, the groundbreaking talk radio host, has died of lung cancer. He was 70.Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, announced the news on his radio show, which airs live from noon to 3 p.m. EST nationwide. .Limbaugh’s conservative talk show, heard by at least 20 million people a week during its peak, was deeply influential in shaping the Republican Party and its base.Forbes magazine estimated his 2018 income at $84 million, ranking him behind only Howard Stern among radio personalities.Limbaugh took as a badge of honor the title “most dangerous man in America.”. He said he was the “truth detector,” the “doctor of democracy,” a “lover of mankind,” a “harmless, lovable little fuzz ball” and an “all-around good guy.” .Limbaugh often enunciated the Republican platform better and more entertainingly than any party leader, becoming a GOP kingmaker.His idol, Ronald Reagan, wrote a letter of praise that Limbaugh proudly read on the air in 1992: “You’ve become the number one voice for conservatism.” .In 1994, Limbaugh was so widely credited with the first Republican takeover of Congress in 40 years the GOP made him an honorary member of the new class.Limbaugh influenced the likes of Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck, Bill O’Reilly and countless other commentators.President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the presidential medal of freedom during his 2020 State of the Union address

National & World News
By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The replacement for Rush Limbaugh is ... Rush Limbaugh, at least in part.

Premiere Networks, the company that syndicated Limbaugh’s afternoon program to some 600 radio stations across the country including Atlanta, said Monday that it would continue airing a series of guest hosts that play archival audio footage of the late personality. Limbaugh died of cancer on Feb. 17.

“No one can replace Rush Limbaugh, and Premiere Networks will continue to provide millions of loyal listeners with the voice of Rush for the long term,” said Rachel Nelson, company spokeswoman.

Through Limbaugh’s absence for cancer treatments and since his death, the show has had guest hosts including Todd Herman, Ken Matthews and Brett Winterble, who guide listeners through clips of Limbaugh talking on various issues.

The announcement indicates there has been no serious erosion in listeners for the program in Limbaugh’s physical absence, said Michael Harrison, publisher of the trade publication Talkers magazine.

There will almost certainly be an effort by competitors to siphon off some of the stations that Limbaugh held, and personalities including Dana Loesch, Dan Bongino and Erick Erickson are making those moves, Harrison said.

For Premiere, appointing a single host to replace Limbaugh would put a huge burden on that person, he said.

