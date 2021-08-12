Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite for second album

Explore Music Midtown to require vaccinations or negative test

“Raising Sand” won album of the year at the 2008 Americana Music Honors & Awards, debuted No. 2 on the Billboard 200, generated platinum sales and was hailed around the world as a creative high point in both musicians’ long and distinguished careers.

That album featured The Everly Brothers’ “Gone Gone Gone (Done Moved On),” Allen Toussaint’s “Fortune Teller,” Townes Van Zandt's “Nothin’’’ and country star Mel Tillis' “Stick With Me Baby.”

The new album will include covers of Harris' “Trouble With My Lover,” Wiley's “Last Kind Words Blues” and Ola Belle Reed's “You Led Me to the Wrong.” There's also the classic “Can’t Let Go,” written by Randy Weeks and first recorded by Lucinda Williams. The Plant-Burnett original is called “High and Lonesome.”

Plant and Krauss will tour together in 2022, with dates to be announced soon.