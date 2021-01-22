X

RIP to a legend: Politicians, celebrities pay tribute to Hank Aaron

Hank Aaron thanks his fans before the Braves home opener Tuesday evening April 8, 2014. Ben Gray/bgray@ajc.com

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Tributes from politicians and Hollywood celebrities to everyday baseball fans began pouring in Friday when news came that Hank Aaron, the greatest hitter in baseball history, had passed away.

Baseball’s all-time home run king died Friday at the age of 86, according to the Atlanta Braves.

The team said Aaron passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Aaron was born Feb. 5, 1934, in Mobile, Ala.

He played 21 seasons for the Milwaukee, then Atlanta Braves in the National League and two seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers in the AL, from 1954 through 1976.

Aaron held the MLB record for career home runs for 33 years, and he still holds several MLB offensive records.

He hit 24 or more home runs every year from 1955 through 1973, and is one of only two players to hit 30 or more home runs in a season at least 15 times.

In 1999, The Sporting News ranked Aaron fifth on its “100 Greatest Baseball Players” list.

He also later served as the senior vice president of the Atlanta Braves.

In 1982, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and was one of the original inductees into the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame.

In 1988, Aaron was inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.

In 1999, MLB introduced the Hank Aaron Award to recognize the top offensive players in each league.

Aaron was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002.

He was named a 2010 Georgia Trustee by the Georgia Historical Society in recognition of accomplishments that reflect the ideals of Georgia’s founders.

