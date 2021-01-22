RIP to a legend: Politicians, celebrities pay tribute to Hank Aaron

Tributes from politicians and Hollywood celebrities to everyday baseball fans began pouring in Friday when news came that Hank Aaron, the greatest hitter in baseball history, had passed away.
Henry “Hank” Aaron joined the team today. Truly one of the most incredible human beings on and off the field. Gave so much to life. Every time he played he left us filled with hope and inspiration. People came from all over the world to see him play ball. Amazing. RIP #sswa pic.twitter.com/Wiggl5MBKf— Edward James Olmos (@edwardjolmos) January 22, 2021
When I was a kid, learning about Hank Aaron’s life and career meant learning for the first time that folks were still treated differently because of the color of their skin. Also it meant learning about an amount of dignity that I couldn’t possibly comprehend. #RIPHankAaron— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 22, 2021
Hank Aaron was quite possibly the greatest power hitter to ever walk the earth, and he did it playing in the Deep South while receiving constant death threats. RIP to a legend pic.twitter.com/PpEkLm1iDn— John Wilson (@johnmilkson) January 22, 2021
Baseball’s all-time home run king died Friday at the age of 86, according to the Atlanta Braves.
Hank Aaron, who faced down racism as he eclipsed Babe Ruth as baseball’s home run king, hitting 755 homers and holding the most celebrated record in sports for more than 30 years, has died at 86.— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 22, 2021
The Atlanta Braves, his team for years, confirmed the death https://t.co/AG2NIRwm7M
As a child, Hank Aaron hid under his bed when the KKK stormed through his neighborhood.— Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) January 22, 2021
As an 18 year old, he left Mobile, Alabama with two sandwiches and two dollars.
He retired as baseball's home run king and died today a hero. So inspiring.
What a loss. 💔 Hank Aaron, baseball great who became a voice for civil rights, dies at 86 https://t.co/l4B2Dhnf3M— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 22, 2021
The team said Aaron passed away peacefully in his sleep.
Home run king Hank Aaron has passed away. A baseball legend, Hammerin' Hank finished his career with 755 home runs while battling racism in the Deep South. He left a mark on the diamond and in our communities. Rest in power #44! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/aAzJdvXx61— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 22, 2021
Hank Aaron:A hero against racial odds.He could not stay in the same hotel w/his teammates. A champion. He rode on the people’s shoulders as we looked upon him in adoration.A hero.We rode on his shoulders.He lifted us to higher heights.He was the undisputed champion of home runs. pic.twitter.com/08WT5tjw0D— Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) January 22, 2021
Hank Aaron was not only a home run king, but a king of justice. In the face of racism and vitriol, he broke through barriers with grace on his way to becoming one of the greatest baseball players of all-time. We've lost a true trailblazer and American icon.— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 22, 2021
May he rest in peace. https://t.co/HXD5bqGbnm
No alltime great could come close to Hank Aaron in terms of consistency. For 19 straight seasons, he slugged between .514 and .669 and hit between 24 and 47 home runs.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 22, 2021
Aaron was born Feb. 5, 1934, in Mobile, Ala.
I was never much into sports as a kid but I liked listening to baseball on the radio. Hank Aaron was the star player when I first started paying attention. From all accounts he was a class act - humble and kind. pic.twitter.com/JG7uFGsJlw— David Sobolov (@volobos) January 22, 2021
He played 21 seasons for the Milwaukee, then Atlanta Braves in the National League and two seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers in the AL, from 1954 through 1976.
» Relive the night Hank Aaron hit No. 715 in Atlanta
You've probably seen it countless times by now, but it's one of my favorite facts, so I'll say it again today:— Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) January 22, 2021
If you take away Hank Aaron's 755 home runs, he still has over 3,000 career hits. pic.twitter.com/VjxnK6okJo
Aaron held the MLB record for career home runs for 33 years, and he still holds several MLB offensive records.
» Video: Hank Aaron talks about a year of honors and career memories
You know you’re a legend when you hit 755 HR way before steroids were a mainstream thing and still also had over 3,000 hits that weren’t home runs— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) January 22, 2021
Rest In Peace, Hank Aaron pic.twitter.com/ApnF0Ptbta
He hit 24 or more home runs every year from 1955 through 1973, and is one of only two players to hit 30 or more home runs in a season at least 15 times.
» Baseball legend Hank Aaron through the years
RIP to a LEGEND. Hank Aaron passed away today at the age of 86 pic.twitter.com/4SD9Ycf7A1— FromTheWindup (@FromTheWindup) January 22, 2021
In 1999, The Sporting News ranked Aaron fifth on its “100 Greatest Baseball Players” list.
» Atlanta Constitution history: Hank Aaron hits No. 715
Muhammad Ali referred to Hank Aaron as, “the only man I idolize more than myself.”— Grief Counseling is Back (@sheabooskyy) January 22, 2021
RIP 44 pic.twitter.com/TWlEFFSbJP
He also later served as the senior vice president of the Atlanta Braves.
Hank Aaron was as important to the culture of our nation as just about any athlete who ever lived. An all time great player for whom his play barely scratches the surface of his signifigance. He will never be forgotten. #RIPHankAaron pic.twitter.com/lgwkhngRg4— Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 22, 2021
RIP to the home run king, Hank Aaron pic.twitter.com/bJl5NjKwB0— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 22, 2021
In 1982, he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and was one of the original inductees into the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame.
3,771 Hits— Tim and Sid (@timandsid) January 22, 2021
755 Home Runs
25x All-Star
3x Gold Glover
World Series Champion
Hall of Famer
Icon.
RIP Hank Aaron. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/p39AAvnajz
In 1988, Aaron was inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.
Flat out crushed to hear the news about Hank Aaron. As a baseball fan, he meant the world to me. As a Black baseball fan, he meant even more. As a native Atlantan who also called SW ATL home ... you just have no idea.— Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) January 22, 2021
Rest Well, Hammerin’ Home Run King. pic.twitter.com/tx0nKwrlyo
In 1999, MLB introduced the Hank Aaron Award to recognize the top offensive players in each league.
“I never doubted my ability, but when you hear all your life you're inferior, it makes you wonder if the other guys have something you've never seen before. If they do, I'm still looking for it.” Hank Aaron #RestInPower pic.twitter.com/GwMl7hiBsL— Janai Nelson (@JNelsonLDF) January 22, 2021
Aaron was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002.
I have never seen a man so revered walking into a room filled with other Hall of Famers than Hank Aaron. He was a giant in so many ways, and his death today, many who have spoken to him in recent weeks, has left his closest friends in disbelief.— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 22, 2021
He was named a 2010 Georgia Trustee by the Georgia Historical Society in recognition of accomplishments that reflect the ideals of Georgia’s founders.
I met Hank Aaron in 2016 at a conference I spoke at. He was so gentle and warm. If you never knew his story, you’d have no clue you sat next to a legend.— brittany packnett cunningham will brb. (@MsPackyetti) January 22, 2021
I’m struck by how many of our elders are passing on-and how much we have to ensure their stories are told. Rest in power 💔 pic.twitter.com/Qx9x9VFqNK
The Hammer is gone. The Real All Time Home Run leader. 6’ 180 lbs, no steroids, just continued excellence. 755 dingers, but never 50 in a year. Met him once w/my little boy. He was a tough but sweet man. A real man who defied racism; became the best. https://t.co/jm29AyXxqA— Chip Franklin InsideTheBeltway.com (@chipfranklin) January 22, 2021
Hank Aaron's legacy transcends his place as one of the greatest in the history of our national pastime. He represents the best of America, with his resiliency, grace, and relentless optimism. An extraordinary life. He is royalty. Always will be. RIP. @MLBNetwork @baseballhall— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 22, 2021
This story is developing.