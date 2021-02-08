Rep. Ron Wright, who battled COVID-19 for 2 weeks, dies at 67

In this January 2019 photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, fourth from right. (Susan Walsh, File/AP Photo) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Wright had said he tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into contact with an infected person. He had described his early symptoms as minor and said he would quarantine.

Langston said Wright was believed to have contracted the virus in Washington after he returned in early January for the swearing-in ceremony. Another Texas member of Congress, Republican U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, also announced that she had tested positive around that time.

Langston said Susan Wright had been discharged from the hospital before her husband's death.

“He emulated the very best of America, and we were fortunate to have had the opportunity to call him a colleague and a friend," House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said.

Wright represented the 6th Congressional District in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He was first elected in 2018.