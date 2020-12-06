R&B singer Jeremih released from hospital after ‘severe’ coronavirus

Singer and rapper Jeremih has been released from the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus, at one point being in the intensive care unit, ET reports.
“First and foremost I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful,” Jeremih said in a statement to ET on Saturday. “I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude.”
He also thanked Chance the Rapper, Diddy and 50 Cent, who publicly sent support to the singer on social media amid his battle with the virus.
“I would also like to thank all my fans and people around the world who prayed for me,” the statement continued. “I’m getting stronger everyday, and look forward to spending time with my sons.”
News of the 33-year-old “Don’t Tell ‘Em” singer’s condition was first reported by TMZ on Nov. 14. At the time, according to the tabloid site, the musician was on a ventilator.
A representative for the singer confirmed his condition in a statement Nov. 18.
“The COVID-19 condition he’s experiencing is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions,” the rep said. “His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly. Also, It’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others. Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently, Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body.”
On Nov. 21, his family said in a statement that he had been transferred out of the ICU.
“He will spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room,” the family said. “The true healing begins. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes.”