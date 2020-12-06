R&B singer Jeremih released from hospital after ‘severe’ coronavirus

A representative for the singer confirmed his condition in a statement Nov. 18.

“The COVID-19 condition he’s experiencing is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions,” the rep said. “His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly. Also, It’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others. Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently, Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body.”

On Nov. 21, his family said in a statement that he had been transferred out of the ICU.

“He will spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room,” the family said. “The true healing begins. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes.”