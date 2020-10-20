Rare white sea turtle found on South Carolina beach

The town of Kiawah Island posted on its Facebook page that the Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol found a lone white baby sea turtle on Sunday. Photos show a tiny turtle that's a creamy white color rather than the more typical gray or green of a sea turtle.

“You can imagine the excited “oohs”and the “aah’s” from the guests, including some @collegeofcharleston students, when the patroller found a lone, leucistic hatchling in the nest. (Leucism is a condition where animals have reduced pigmentation,” read the Facebook post.