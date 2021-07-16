ajc logo
X

R. Kelly allowed to shake up his legal team just weeks ahead of trial

Caption
R. Kelly was reportedly attacked by another inmate at Chicago's Metropolitan Correctional Center.

National & World News
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago

A federal judge Thursday allowed jailed R&B singer R. Kelly to shake up his legal defense team just weeks before he is set to go on trial in New York on racketeering charges.

ExploreDrake Bell receives probation on child endangerment charge

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly granted a request by Kelly’s top two attorneys, Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard, of Chicago, to withdraw from the high-profile case amid a falling-out among Kelly’s team of lawyers. Greenberg and Leonard told the judge it would be “impossible” for them to continue representing Kelly.

Thursday’s hearing came as attorneys continued with final preparations for Kelly’s long-delayed sex-trafficking trial, scheduled to begin Aug. 9 in Brooklyn federal court.

ExploreR. Kelly moved to Brooklyn prison

The Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling R&B singer is charged with leading an enterprise of managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex. Federal prosecutors say the group selected victims at concerts and other venues and arranged for them to travel to see Kelly.

The case is only part of the legal peril facing the singer, born Robert Sylvester Kelly. He also has pleaded not guilty to sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota. He denies ever abusing anyone.

In Other News
1
Oregon wildfire forms 'fire clouds' that pose danger below
2
Stocks move lower as Wall Street winds down quiet week
3
Rosenfeld, editor for Post's Watergate coverage, dies at 91
4
The Latest: Oosthuizen sets 36-hole Open record to lead by 2
5
3 men charged in deadly 2018 Missouri duck boat accident
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top