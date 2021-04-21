ajc logo
X

Queen Elizabeth marking 95th birthday in low-key fashion

Buckingham Palace Respondsto Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’sBombshell Interview.Buckingham Palace has finally brokenits silence following Prince Harry andMeghan Markle’s tell-all interview on CBS.The former royal couple’s interview withOprah Winfrey aired on ITV on Monday. .Prince Harry and Meghan didn’t hold back, revealingthat an unnamed member of the royal familyexpressed concerns over the skin color of their child. .Meghan also spoke candidly abouthow she experienced feelings ofisolation and suicidal thoughts. .The statement, released on behalf of theQueen, said the whole royal family was “saddened”to learn about Harry and Meghan’s challenges. .The whole family is saddened to learn thefull extent of how challenging the last fewyears have been for Harry and Meghan, Buckingham Palace, via statement.It went on to say that the issues pertainingto race were “concerning” and that theywould be addressing them “privately.”.The issues raised, particularly that of race,are concerning. Whilst some recollectionsmay vary, they are taken very seriouslyand will be addressed by the familyprivately. Harry, Meghan and Archie willalways be much loved family members, Buckingham Palace, via statement

National & World News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 95th birthday in a low-key fashion at Windsor Castle, just days after the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip.

Some members of the royal family are expected to be with the queen on Wednesday. Her birthday falls within the two-week royal mourning period for Philip that is being observed until Friday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was one of many people who sent best wishes to the monarch.

“I have always had the highest admiration for Her Majesty and her service to this country and the Commonwealth,” Johnson said on Twitter. “I am proud to serve as her prime minister.”

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9 at age 99. Family and friends gathered for his funeral at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday to say their final farewells.

What does Queen Elizabeth II actually have the power to do?

His death came a few months before his 100th birthday, which was due to be the focus of royal celebrations this year, while the queen’s 95th was always set to be a more low-key event.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top