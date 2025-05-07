Pro-Palestinian demonstrators clash with security guards at Columbia University

University officials in a statement that the protest is so far isolated to one room in the library. They say protesters were asked for identification and ordered to disperse, but none immediately complied.

“They have been told that failure to comply will result in violations of our rules and policies and possible arrest,” officials said, noting that the disruption comes as students are studying and preparing for final exams.

“These disruptions of our campus and academic activities will not be tolerated. Individuals found to be in violation of University Rules and policies will face disciplinary consequences,” officials added.

Mayor Eric Adams said police were monitoring the situation and in communication with the university. A police department said officers were aware of the disturbance and had been stationed nearby ready to intervene if requested.

Following threats by the Trump administration to its federal funding, Columbia in March announced sweeping policy changes.

Among them, a ban on students wearing masks to conceal their identities and a rule that those protesting on campus must present their identification when asked. The school also said it had hired new public safety officers empowered to make arrests on campus.

Columbia University Apartheid Divest, a pro-Palestinian student group, said it had occupied part of Butler Library because it believed the university profited from “imperialist violence.”

“Repression breeds resistance — if Columbia escalates repression, the people will continue to escalate disruptions on this campus," the group wrote online.