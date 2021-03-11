Prince William defends UK monarchy against racism accusation

“We're very much not a racist family." - Prince William

William, second in line to the throne after his father, Prince Charles, said Thursday he hadn’t yet spoken to Harry since the the interview, “but I will do.”

Harry and Meghan walked away from royal duties last year and moved to California, saying they wanted to escape the intrusive British media and live a normal life.

Meghan, who is biracial, said in the interview that she was so isolated and miserable as a working member of the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. She also said Harry told her that a member of the royal family had expressed “concerns” about the color of her baby’s skin before the birth of their son, Archie.

William and Kate toured School 21 in Stratford, east London as children returned to classes. The visit was also meant to mark the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project Kate launched in primary schools in 2018.