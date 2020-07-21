UPDATE: President Trump, Barr expanding anti-crime surge in US cities

This latest surge effort, according to The Associated Press, will include Department of Homeland Security Investigations officers, who generally conduct drug trafficking and child exploitation investigations.

Trump and Barr are expected to be joined at the White House announcement Wednesday by Chicago-based U.S. Attorney John Lausch, according to his office, along with the U.S. attorney and the sheriff of New Mexico's most populous county that includes Albuquerque.

Political coverage The Atlanta Journal-Constitution strives to bring you the most comprehensive and complete political coverage available.

DHS officers have already been dispatched to Portland, Oregon, and other localities to protect federal property and monuments as Trump has lambasted efforts by protesters to knock down Confederate statues.

Trump has linked the growing violence in the streets with protests over racial injustice. Local authorities are complaining the surges in federal agents have only exacerbated tensions on the streets.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot listens during a news conference Wednesday at City Hall in Chicago. Multiple people were shot outside a funeral home in Gresham, and a 3-year-old was struck by a bullet in South Shore. Authorities say gunfire outside a funeral home on Chicago's South Side that wounded 15 people was part of an ongoing conflict involving the gang of the man being mourned. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Pat Nabong Credit: Pat Nabong

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot later said she and other local officials had spoken with federal authorities and come to an understanding.

"I've been very clear that we welcome actual partnership," the Democratic mayor said Tuesday after speaking with federal officials. "But we do not welcome dictatorship. We do not welcome authoritarianism, and we do not welcome unconstitutional arrest and detainment of our residents. That is something I will not tolerate."

In New Mexico, meanwhile, Democratic-elected officials were cautioning Trump against any possible plans to send federal agents to the state, with U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich calling on Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales, who will be at the White House on Wednesday, to resign.

Chicago police investigate the scene of a mass shooting near 79th Street and Morgan Street in Chicago. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

"Instead of collaborating with the Albuquerque Police Department, the Sheriff is inviting the President's stormtroopers into Albuquerque," the Democratic senator said in a statement.

In Kansas City, the top federal prosecutor said any agents involved in an operation to reduce violent crime in the area will be clearly identifiable when making arrests, unlike what has been seen in Portland.

"These agents won't be patrolling the streets," U.S. Attorney Timothy Garrison said. "They won't replace or usurp the authority of local officers."

Operation Legend — named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was fatally shot while sleeping in a Kansas City apartment late last month — was announced July 8.

“When they are making arrests or executing warrants, these federal agents will be clearly identified by their agency’s visible badges or insignia,” Garrison said. “The only people federal agents will be removing from the street are those they arrest in the course of their investigations of violent crimes.”

Garrison has said the additional 225 federal agents from the FBI, DEA, ATF and the U.S. Marshals Service join 400 agents already working and living in the Kansas City area.

Federal authorities, however, said state and local officials had been unwilling to work with them to stop the vandalism and violence against federal officers and the U.S. courthouse.

The use of federal agents against the will of local officials also has set up the potential for a constitutional crisis, legal experts say.

In a tweet Sunday, Trump blamed local leaders for violence in Chicago and other cities.

The Radical Left Democrats, who totally control Biden, will destroy our Country as we know it. Unimaginably bad things would happen to America. Look at Portland, where the pols are just fine with 50 days of anarchy. We sent in help. Look at New York, Chicago, Philadelphia. NO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2020

Trump has already deployed agents to Portland under the mantle of protecting federal buildings from protesters, drawing intense criticism from local leaders who say they have only exacerbated tensions.

We are trying to help Portland, not hurt it. Their leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators. They are missing in action. We must protect Federal property, AND OUR PEOPLE. These were not merely protesters, these are the real deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2020

State and local authorities, who didn’t ask for federal help, are awaiting a ruling in a lawsuit filed late last week. State Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in court papers that masked federal officers have arrested people on the street, far from the courthouse, with no probable cause and whisked them away in unmarked cars.

Violence after police reform protests has rocked the nation since the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police.

In Chicago, the president of the local police officers union wrote Trump a letter asking “for help from the federal government” to help combat gun violence. The city has seen 414 homicides this year, compared with 275 during the same period last year, and a spate of shootings in recent weeks as cities around the country have seen an uptick in violence.

NEW: Federal police in military fatigues in #Portland - "The secretary [@EsperDoD] has a expressed a concern about this within the administration" per @ChiefPentSpox, who says no military forces have been deployed there



"I'm not aware of any direct conversations w/DHS" he adds — Jeff Seldin (@jseldin) July 21, 2020

But Lightfoot has said she does not want Trump to send agents to Chicago. The war of words between the two escalated Monday after a weekend when 12 were killed in the city and dozens injured by gunfire. Lightfoot rejected any suggestion federal law enforcement officers should be dispatched to the city.

Mr. President or not—I don’t care one bit what your name is. I will not allow troops in Chicago, and I will do everything in my power to stop you. pic.twitter.com/jL5TFgPPKZ — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 21, 2020

In a letter sent to the president Monday, Lightfoot said the deployment of secret federal agents who “arrest, and detain residents without any cause” is a bad idea and urged the president not to do it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.