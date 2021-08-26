Porn actor Ron Jeremy indicted on over 30 sex assault counts

Defense attorney Stuart Goldfarb said in an email that Jeremy’s “position is the same as when the criminal complaint was filed. He is innocent of all the charges.”

Jeremy has been held in jail on $6.6 million bail since his arrest in June 2020.

Caption Adult film star Ron Jeremy is arraigned in downtown Los Angeles Criminal Court on June 23, 2020, on charges of raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents dating back to 2014. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

The indictment includes allegations that Jeremy raped a 19-year-old woman during a photo shoot in 1996, raped a 26-year-old woman at a nightclub in 2003 and raped a 17-year-old girl at a home in 2008.

He is also charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2004.

No trial date has been set. Jeremy was told to return to court in October for a pretrial hearing.

Nicknamed “The Hedgehog,” Jeremy has been among the best-known and most prolific performers in the porn industry for decades, appearing in hundreds of films since the 1970s. He has also made regular appearances in mainstream films and on reality TV shows.

Along with Weinstein, he is one of only a few men investigated and charged by a district attorney’s task force formed to take on sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry as the #MeToo era gained momentum in late 2017.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of sexual assault and is also awaiting trial. A judge dismissed an 11th count.