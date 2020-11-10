Pizza Hut launching 2 plant-based menu items

Pizza Hut is entering the plant-based meatless market, announcing Tuesday it is rolling out a meat-free sausage topping that will be featured on its Beyond Italian Sausage and Great Beyond menu items.
Pizza Hut’s announcement marks the first national rollout of such an offering from a major chain, according to Forbes. The new meatless sausage is from peas, rather than animals, and is available on the chain’s menu, CNBC said.
On Monday, McDonald’s made national headlines with the announcement of its new McPlant in 2021.
Smaller and regional pizza chains, Forbes said, have made entries into the meatless market, but Pizza Hut is the biggest retailer to roll out a plant-based meat.
Privately held Little Caesars, according to CNBC, has tested a meatless sausage pizza.
Beyond Meat is the company that has partnered with McDonald’s and Pizza Hut for their respective new offerings.
Beyond Meat’s sales in its food service segment shrank by 11% in the third quarter.