Pennsylvania governor declares emergency ahead of major winter storm

Old Man Winter is getting ready to announce his presence several days before he’s even officially scheduled to arrive.
According to the National Weather Service, “a major winter storm” is set to bring snow, ice, heavy rains and thunderstorms, flooding and possibly even tornadoes from North Carolina to Maine.
Beginning Wednesday, snow is forecast for the Ohio Valley, central Appalachians, and northern Mid-Atlantic. A wintry mix is forecast to stretch across the southern Appalachians and the Mid-Atlantic along the I-95 corridor, bringing forecasts of up to a quarter inch of ice. Major cities such as Washington D.C. and Philadelphia will likely see a wintry mix and rain. Cities such as New York City and Boston will also see heavy snow.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a proclamation of a disaster emergency ahead of the storm, which authorizes state use of resources and purchases.
As the storm strengthens off the New Jersey coastline Wednesday night, strong winds could lead to coastal flooding from Delaware to Cape Cod, Mass. Flooding from heavy rain will also be possible across portions of the Mid-Atlantic where temperatures are too warm for snow and ice.
Severe thunderstorms could also bring damaging winds and tornadoes across the Outer Banks in eastern North Carolina Wednesday afternoon.
The heaviest snowfall amounts from this system are currently forecast across central Pennsylvania, where as much as two feet of snow is possible. Many locations from eastern West Virginia to far southern Maine are forecast to see a foot of snowfall accumulation.
Snowfall amounts are expected to drop off dramatically to the south and east as sleet and rain are expected to mix in.
Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest will see its own unsettled weather through the next couple of days as a low pressure system crosses the region Wednesday and Thursday.
The first day of winter is Dec. 21.