Pennsylvania governor declares emergency ahead of major winter storm

Severe thunderstorms could also bring damaging winds and tornadoes across the Outer Banks in eastern North Carolina Wednesday afternoon.

The heaviest snowfall amounts from this system are currently forecast across central Pennsylvania, where as much as two feet of snow is possible. Many locations from eastern West Virginia to far southern Maine are forecast to see a foot of snowfall accumulation.

Snowfall amounts are expected to drop off dramatically to the south and east as sleet and rain are expected to mix in.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest will see its own unsettled weather through the next couple of days as a low pressure system crosses the region Wednesday and Thursday.

The first day of winter is Dec. 21.