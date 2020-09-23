Paris' Eiffel Tower evacuated after reported bomb threat

One of the world’s most popular tourist attractions was evacuated Wednesday after a reported bomb threat.
The Eiffel Tower was evacuated after an anonymous phone call.
Les vérifications sont en cours. Selon nos informations la @LaTourEiffel est évacuée pic.twitter.com/FiIK8TfxEM— Barthelemy Bolo (@B2Bolo) September 23, 2020
The bomb threat was made around noon, Paris time.
Périmètre de la Your Eiffel bouclé, opération e police en cours: un homme a crié Allahua Akbar et menace de tout faire exploser... pic.twitter.com/rL26y4uvrM— Amaury Bucco (@AmauryBucco) September 23, 2020
Police are continuing to investigate. This story will be updated with more details develop.