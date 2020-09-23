X

Paris' Eiffel Tower evacuated after reported bomb threat

The Eiffel Tower in Paris was evacuated Wednesday due to a bomb threat. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
The Eiffel Tower in Paris was evacuated Wednesday due to a bomb threat. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Credit: Francois Mori

Credit: Francois Mori

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One of the world’s most popular tourist attractions was evacuated Wednesday after a reported bomb threat.

The Eiffel Tower was evacuated after an anonymous phone call.

The bomb threat was made around noon, Paris time.

Police are continuing to investigate. This story will be updated with more details develop.

