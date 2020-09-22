Parents tackle man accused of spying on girl in South Carolina bathroom

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

Lane tried to flee the scene after being confronted by the girl’s father but was stopped by a group of parents who were in town for a girls' softball tournament, Long said. They tackled Lane in the parking lot and held him until police arrived.

A photo taken of Lane later in jail showed him with a bandage wrapped around his head and a bloodied nose.

During a bond hearing Monday, an attorney representing Lane said Lane didn’t know he was in the women’s bathroom.

A judge set a cash surety bond at $2,000 and ordered Lane to wear a GPS monitor. He is expected back in court in November.