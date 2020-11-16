Officials: Florida deputies shoot, kill armed man after traffic stop

Deputies attempted to stop a silver Lexus for a possible stolen tag, and the driver hopped out and ran away, the sheriff’s office said. The news release said deputies were chasing the man when the shooting occurred. Deputies began CPR, and rescue workers pronounced the man dead at the scene. A gun was recovered near the body, officials said.

