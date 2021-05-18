Officer survives bullet in windshield as chase hits 100 mph

Explore Supreme Court limits police ability to search homes without warrant

He remained free Tuesday more than 12 hours after the crash.

Warrants have been issued for two counts of attempted murder for Terry. The driver of the car, Adrienne Simpson, 34, of Myrtle Beach was charged with failure to stop for a blue light. Jail records didn’t indicate if she had a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.

“It's a two-county car chase. I'm going to estimate as many as 20, maybe as many as 30 miles traveling at a high rate of speed — triple digits — and there is gunfire." - Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey

The chase started about 11 p.m. Monday as a deputy checked a car parked at a closed Bojangles fast-food restaurant near Interstate 77 and state Highway 9. It ended about 30 miles later after the car crashed not far from the Chester County Bojangles where it all started, Dorsey told reporters Tuesday morning.

The sheriff said Terry and the driver not only put deputies in danger but also threatened other innocent people in Chester and York counties as they sped along, firing multiple shots.

The sheriff said Terry and the driver not only put deputies in danger but also threatened other innocent people in Chester and York counties as they sped along, firing multiple shots.

The deputy whose windshield was struck right in front of the driver’s seat wasn’t hurt “by the grace of God,” he said.

“That shot was one of the first shots fired, but that deputy continued chasing,” Dorsey said.