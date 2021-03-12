NYC prosecutor leading Trump probe won’t seek reelection

Some of the Democrats campaigning to replace Vance want to slash the office’s budget, cut staff and skip prosecutions for a wider range of low-level offenses. Eight candidates — including six women and a Black man — are on the ballot for the party’s June primary, an election likely to decide Vance’s successor because Manhattan is so heavily Democratic.

“I never imagined myself as District Attorney for decades like my predecessors. I never thought of this as my last job, even though it's the best job and biggest honor I'll ever have. I said twelve years ago that change is fundamentally good and necessary for any institution." - Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

As D.A., Vance ended most prosecutions for possessing and smoking marijuana and for jumping subway turnstiles, slashing the cases handled by his office by nearly 60%, to about 42,000 in 2019. He also embraced diversionary programs for first-time offenders and established a unit to review old cases and remedy wrongful convictions.

The Supreme Court ruling on access to Trump’s taxes was a capstone for Vance’s tenure as district attorney, ending an 18-month fight with Trump’s lawyers and bolstering a grand jury investigation that has drawn worldwide attention.

Vance’s wide-ranging investigation includes examining whether Trump or his businesses lied about the value of assets to gain favorable loan terms and tax benefits, and hush-money payments paid to women on Trump’s behalf.

Vance will lead that probe through the end of this year with his general counsel, Carey Dunne, who made appeals court arguments on the office’s behalf. He recently hired former mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz to assist in the probe.

The Trump case will likely be an early test for the next D.A. And in the short term, legal observers say, Vance’s announcement could hasten the departure of prosecutors who’ve been loyal to him and won’t want to work for his successor.

The candidates have avoided speaking directly about the Trump matter, saying they didn’t want to prejudge an ongoing investigation.

“What’s really important is that if there’s a case or if it’s just an investigation that’s pretty far along that it’d be left in the hands of somebody who knows what they’re doing, who’s competent, who’s experienced, who has judgment and who doesn’t think politically,” said Daniel R. Alonso, Vance’s former chief assistant district attorney who’s now a partner at Buckley LLP.

Vance’s successor will be just the fourth elected district attorney in Manhattan in the last 80 years. Frank Hogan served for 31 years. Robert Morgenthau was in office for 34 years, until he was 90.