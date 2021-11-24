ajc logo
No phones, laptops allowed at Josh Duggar child porn trial

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. A federal judge has denied motions seeking to dismiss child pornography charges against Duggar, a former reality TV star. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks also denied on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, motions to suppress statements Duggar made to investigators, motion to dismiss the case and motion to suppress photos of Duggar taken after he was in custody, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. (Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)
National & World News
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A federal judge says no phones, laptops or recording devices will be allowed at next week’s child pornography trial for former reality TV star Josh Duggar.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks issued the order ahead of the trial, which is set to begin Tuesday in Fayetteville, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

ExplorePrevious coverage: Judge denies Josh Duggar bid to dismiss child porn charges

Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

Duggar, 33, faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each count if convicted.

TLC pulled “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015 over revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he confessed to the fondling and apologized.

Duggar has also apologized for his pornography addiction and for cheating on his wife.

ExploreLife with Gracie: Josh Duggar protested too much

Meanwhile, his father, Jim Bob Duggar, has announced plans to run for a recently vacated state Senate seat. Jim Bob Duggar was also featured prominently on the TLC show and previously served in the Arkansas House.

The primary election in that race is Dec. 14.

Investigations
