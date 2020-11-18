New York City schools to close again as city fights coronavirus

The mayor said the rate now has passed that mark.

The city’s more than 1 million public school students will now be taught entirely online, as most already are. As of the end of October, only about 25% of students had gone to class in school this fall, far fewer than officials had expected.

West Brooklyn Community High School Principal Malik Lewis stands outside his school. New York City temporarily is shuttering its in-person learning. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

In-person school resumed Sept. 21 for pre-kindergartners and for some students with special needs. Elementary schools opened Sept. 29 and high schools Oct. 1.

At the time, the seven-day positive test average rate was under 2%.

Even as the school system stayed open, nearly 1,500 classrooms went through temporary closures after students or staffers tested positive, and officials began instituting local shutdowns in neighborhoods where coronavirus cases were rising rapidly.

As of midweek, more than 2,300 students or staff at public schools had tested positive since the start of the school year.

New York City’s school system, like others across the nation, halted in-person learning in mid-March as the virus spiked.