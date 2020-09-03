X

New unemployment numbers coming Thursday

Another 1 million Americans file unemployment claims

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The U.S. government will release its latest unemployment numbers Thursday as layoffs have remained elevated at a weekly pace of around 1 million since the pandemic erupted nearly six months ago, even as some sectors of the economy have been rebounding.

The number of people applying for unemployment benefits has stalled near a level that exceeds the number who did so in any week on record before the virus triggered a recession early this year.

While the auto and housing industries have made gains, companies across the spectrum — from small businesses to hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues — are struggling to survive despite government aid and are still cutting jobs.

The most recent layoffs follow the expiration of a $600 weekly federal check that supplied critical support for the unemployed. The Trump administration is providing a $300-a-week benefit to replace it, though some of the unemployed won’t qualify.

