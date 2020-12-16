New trial date set for Nashville officer in fatal shooting

Metro Nashville Police Officer Andrew Delke’s trial is now set to begin on July 12, 2021, news outlets reported, citing court documents that noted “the increasing dangers of COVID-19.”

The trial had been set to begin June 22 but was delayed until February 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions on court appearances. Delke’s trial was originally set for March, but that was delayed until June due to a scheduling conflict.