Nashville, Georgia, mayor arrested by GBI, agency says

Taylor Scarbrough, the mayor of Nashville in South Georgia, has been arrested by the GBI, the agency said Friday.
Scarbrough was arrested on theft by conversion and theft of service charges, the GBI said.
On August 20, the GBI received a request from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an allegation of property damage by a public official.
The investigation found that the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Scarbrough’s residence on Aug. 17.
“James Hobbs alleged that Mayor Scarbrough had taken and used Hobbs’ excavator without permission and had caused significant damage to the machinery,” the agency said in a news release.
The investigation is ongoing.