Mural highlights Dolly Parton’s Black Lives Matter quote

”I looked at her quote in particular and it was so sassy and a sensitive comment about something’s that got a lot of friction in the air right now,” said Radford. “And she just treated it just like Dolly does: lovingly. And it was just perfect.”

The mural features cascading waves of Parton's signature high-volume blond hair surrounded by butterflies and wildflowers.

"I wanted it to be a real display of an icon, fun, bright, artistic way," said Radford. "It's a representation of an icon that Americans and really people across the globe are really proud to know and love her music."

People look at a mural of Dolly Parton outside The 5 Spot, a music club in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Artist Kim Radford said Dolly fans from around the world have contacted her about the mural, which contains a quote from Parton about her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Now less than a week old, the mural has become a hot spot for tourists visiting Music City to get a selfie. Radford herself got stopped by Dolly fans in front of the mural to pose for pictures.

“I’ve had fans reach out from as far as Dubai,” said Radford. “A lot of women. And I have to say, 95% super positive.”