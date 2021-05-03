Mourners gathering Monday for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.

“I would want to get across that this is a human being. And, for us, it's part of a continual abuse of police power." - The Rev. Al Sharpton, who will deliver the eulogy at Andrew Brown's funeral

Brown’s family members asked Sharpton to deliver the eulogy because they felt the civil rights leader would properly honor his legacy. Sharpton recently delivered the eulogy for Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by a police officer in Minnesota.

Sharpton told The Associated Press that he wants to celebrate Brown’s life and help call attention to larger problems with policing that need to be addressed.

“I would want to get across that this is a human being. And, for us, it’s part of a continual abuse of police power,” he said.