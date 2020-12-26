More than 433,000 Excedrin bottles recalled

GSK Consumer Healthcare, the company that manufactures Excedrin, has announced a recall of 433,600 large-sized Excedrin bottles due to holes at the bottom.
According to the announcement, the holes are likely to be at the bottom of bottles. With the hole, the contents could come out of the child-resistant plastic bottles, giving access to children and could be a poison risk if swallowed.
The recall is in cooperation with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.
This recall involves 50, 80, 100, 125, 200, 250 and 300-count bottles of Excedrin Migraine Caplets, Excedrin Migraine Geltabs, Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets, Excedrin PM Headache Caplets, and Excedrin Tension Headache Caplets, according to the CPSC.
The company said that “the likelihood there are bottles on the market with holes is low.”
However, those who have purchased 50-count large bottles and above of Excedrin and above are asked to check their products. If they have products with the cited issue, they should contact GSK Consumer Relations at 1-800-468-7746 for a full refund.
Customers who have undamaged Excedrin bottles can safely use the product as directed on the label.
“We take product safety very seriously at GSK and while we have not received any complaints or safety concerns to date on this potential problem, we are still letting consumers know so they can check their Excedrin bottles themselves,” the recall notice said. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience, and please be assured we are working closely with the bottle manufacturer to fix this problem as quickly as we can.”
More information on the discontinued products is on the Excedrin website.