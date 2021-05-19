ajc logo
More than $1 million of cocaine washes up on Alabama beach

52 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More than 30 bricks of cocaine valued at $1.2 million washed ashore on a Gulf Shores, Alabama, beach late Monday.

The drugs, roughly 66 pounds of them, were spotted by several beachgoers in Gulf Shores, who alerted police to their finds, according to WALA.

Police confiscated the cocaine and handed the haul over to U.S. Customs, WPMI reported.

Where the cocaine came from remains a mystery. “It starts with more questions than answers, and we rarely get any answers on these cases,” Sgt. Jason Woodruff told Fox10.

“It is rare, but we have something like this, generally once every year, once every other year, but certainly nothing, you know, like this amount,” Woodruff said. “We’ll typically get notified if there’s other wash-ups along the Gulf Coast, but we are…as far as our case, I say our case. It’s not even really a case for us, but it’s really a closed case ... for us. I mean, there’s really nobody to prosecute.”

