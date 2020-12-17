Minnesota teen killed after possible German shepherd attack

At the owner’s request and for the safety of the public, the dog was put down, WCCO in Minnesota reported Tuesday. A necropsy is being performed at North Dakota State University.

The Star Tribune reported the property the boy was found on was that of LakeView Shepherds, a dog breeding and kennel business run by the boy’s mother, Jennifer Bush.

The dog was bought six months ago in Poland, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health regulates animals imported to the state from other countries.

“We don’t have a record of (Jennifer Bush) being licensed as a commercial dog and cat breeder,” board spokesman Michael Crusan told the Star Tribune.