Minnesota teen killed after possible German shepherd attack

Police say a 14-year-old boy was killed after a German shepherd possibly attacked him.
Fox 9 in Minneapolis reported officials with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check about 3 p.m. Dec. 11. The Brainer Dispatch reported the boy’s father contacted authorities after he didn’t return home. According to dispatch audio, the boy had been missing for about three hours, the Star Tribune reported.
Police said they found the boy, later identified as Deon Bush, dead in the yard of his mother’s home near Battle Lake, Minnesota.
Authorities believe he was killed by a long-haired German shepherd.
The 3-year-old dog was “extremely aggressive” when police arrived, they said.
At the owner’s request and for the safety of the public, the dog was put down, WCCO in Minnesota reported Tuesday. A necropsy is being performed at North Dakota State University.
The Star Tribune reported the property the boy was found on was that of LakeView Shepherds, a dog breeding and kennel business run by the boy’s mother, Jennifer Bush.
The dog was bought six months ago in Poland, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Minnesota Board of Animal Health regulates animals imported to the state from other countries.
“We don’t have a record of (Jennifer Bush) being licensed as a commercial dog and cat breeder,” board spokesman Michael Crusan told the Star Tribune.