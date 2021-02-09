Michigan GOP leader calls U.S. Capitol riot a ‘hoax from day one’

Explore Senate votes to proceed with Trump impeachment trial

Another participant, who also said he had been in D.C., suggested that police tear-gassed “their own guards.”

Shirkey said: “Why wasn’t there more security there? It was ridiculous. It was all staged,” claiming that then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “was part of it. ...They wanted to have a mess.” He added that some Trump backers “probably got caught up in the emotion” of the mob.

The siege of the Capitol stunned the world as hundreds of Trump supporters ransacked the building to try to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. Five people died, including a police officer.

A message seeking comment about the recording was left for Shirkey on Tuesday.

Jon Smith, the Hillsdale County Republican Party’s secretary, told The Detroit News that he recorded the hourlong conversation but wasn’t certain whether Shirkey knew he was being recorded. Hillsdale County is one of three counties Shirkey represents in the Michigan Senate.