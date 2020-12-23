Michigan AG seeking sanctions against some lawyers challenging election results

While Nessel didn’t mention the names of lawyers she may pursue sanctions against, she indicated that those who filed later, after the initial allegations had been assessed and denied immediate relief, were more culpable.

She said she could file against a lawyer associated with a case challenging Antrim County results and false statements he made on Newsmax and OANN. Matthew DePerno filed the case in Antrim County on behalf of resident William Bailey.

“I think we need to go back to a time where you can trust an attorney is making an accurate and truthful representation to the court because if they don’t, then they won’t be able to practice law anymore,” Nessel said.