ajc logo
X

Mercedes, Stellantis to work with U.S. firm on new batteries

Automakers Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis announced agreements with U.S. company Factorial Energy on Tuesday to help develop solid-state battery technology that they hope could make electric cars more attractive to a mass market. (Lena Mucha/The New York Times)
Caption
Automakers Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis announced agreements with U.S. company Factorial Energy on Tuesday to help develop solid-state battery technology that they hope could make electric cars more attractive to a mass market. (Lena Mucha/The New York Times)

National & World News
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago

BERLIN — Automakers Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis announced agreements with U.S. company Factorial Energy on Tuesday to help develop solid-state battery technology that they hope could make electric cars more attractive to a mass market.

Mercedes-Benz, part of Daimler AG, said it is joining forces with Factorial, based in Woburn, Massachusetts, to jointly develop batteries with the aim of testing prototype cells as early as next year. It said it is “investing a high double-digit million dollar amount in Factorial” that will give it the right to a representative on the battery company’s board of directors.

ExploreA green tech battery plant is transforming a deep-red part of Georgia

Stellantis, which combined PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, said it signed a joint development agreement with Factorial and is making a “strategic investment” in the company. It didn't detail the size of the investment.

Solid-state batteries have solid conducting material instead of the liquid electrolyte found in most current lithium-ion batteries. They can store more energy, expanding range or allowing for smaller batteries.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
US consumer confidence falls in November to nine-month low
9m ago
U.S. stock indexes open lower on renewed concerns over variant
11m ago
Jurors at trial in Daunte Wright slaying go under microscope
15m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top