Memphis pastor, civil rights activist James Netters dead at 93

The cause of death was not immediately known. A message to the church was not returned Sunday evening.

Netters helped lead sit-ins, marches and other protests as he and the Rev. Billy Kyles worked to integrate Memphis’ public buses in 1964. Kyles died in 2016.

» MAY: Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, White House butler who served 11 presidents, dead at 91

Netters was elected to the City Council in 1967 along with two other African Americans, Fred L. Davis and J.O. Patterson. Davis, who later became the council’s first Black chairman, died earlier this year at age 86.

As a city councilman, Netters marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in support of a Memphis sanitation workers’ strike in 1968. It was King’s final act as a civil rights leader. He was assassinated on the balcony of Memphis’ Lorraine Motel where he stayed.

“Very sorry to hear of the passing of Rev. Dr. James Netters, a giant in Memphis as a religious, elected and civic leader,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said on Twitter. “He was instrumental on the 1st city council in 1968. I always enjoyed listening to his sermons at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, or simply visiting with him.”