Mega Millions jackpot tops $1B; Ga. ticket nabs $30K in latest drawing

The new estimated jackpot for Friday night’s drawing will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize. The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

In Tuesday night’s drawing, five tickets sold in Georgia matched four of the white balls in addition to having the Mega Ball, which nets them $10,000 — and one of those tickets also played the Megaplier option, which last night was 3X, so the winnings for that ticket grew to $30,000.