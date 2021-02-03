‘Mank’ leads Golden Globe nominees with 6; Netflix dominates

This image released by Netflix shows Anya Taylor-Joy in a scene from "The Queen's Gambit." Taylor-Joy was nominated for a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a limited series. (Phil Bray/Netflix via AP) Credit: Phil Bray Credit: Phil Bray

A year after fielding no female nominees for best director — or best feature film nomination for any movie directed by a woman — the Hollywood Foreign Press nominated more female filmmakers than it had before.

Regina King (“One Night in Miami”), Zhao and Fennell were nominated for best director, alongside Sorkin and Fincher.

Netflix, which topped all studios at the Globes last year, too, led with a commanding 42 nominations, with 22 coming in film categories and 20 in television.

This image released by Showtime shows Ethan Hawke as John Brown in a scene from "The Good Lord Bird." Hawke was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actor in a limited series or TV movie. (William Gray/Showtime via AP) Credit: William Gray Credit: William Gray

The nominees for best musical or comedy film are “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; “Hamilton”; “Music”; “Palm Springs”; and “The Prom.”

The nominees for best television series, drama, are “The Crown”; “Lovecraft Country”; “The Mandalorian”; “Ozark”; and “Ratched.”

The nominees for best television series, musical or comedy, are “Schitt’s Creek”; “Ted Lasso”; “The Great”; “The Flight Attendant”; and “Emily in Paris.”

The nominees for best motion picture, foreign language, are “Another Round”; “La Llorona”; “The Life Ahead”; “Minari”; and “Two of Us.”

The nominees for lead actor in a drama film are Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”; Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”; Gary Oldman, “Mank”; and Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian.”

The nominees for actress in a drama film are Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”; Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”; Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”; and Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

The nominees for lead actor in a comedy or musical film are Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; James Corden, “The Prom”; Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”; “Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”; and Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield.”

The nominees for lead actress in a comedy or musical film are Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”; Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”; Kate Hudson, “Music”; and Rosamund Pike, “I Care A Lot.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson hosted the nominations announcement Wednesday morning.

The Globes are typically the first major show of Hollywood’s awards season, which ends with the crowning of the best picture winner at the Oscars. They’ll retain that distinction, despite being delayed nearly two months, after a surge in virus cases in recent months pushed the Grammy Awards to March.

Hollywood’s strange and largely virtual awards season lacks the usual kind of buzz and red carpet glamour that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association annually feasts on. More than perhaps any other award show, the Globes depend on a cavalcade of stars — something that won’t materialize when the awards are handed out Feb. 28 in a ceremony hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.