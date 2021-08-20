Man who claimed to have bomb near U.S. Capitol held in jail

During the standoff, Roseberry was communicating with police by using a small dry-erase board that he was holding against the driver’s side window of the truck. “Please don’t shoot the windows the vibe will explode the bomb,” one read, according to court papers.

Roseberry surrendered after about five hours. Police later said they did not find a bomb but collected possible bomb-making materials.

Caption Authorities investigate a pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress. A man who claimed to have a bomb in a pickup truck near the Capitol surrendered to law enforcement after an hours-long standoff that prompted a massive police response and the evacuations of government buildings and businesses in the area. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Investigators collected the device Roseberry had been holding — a large rusty can with what he had claimed was a detonator on top of it. The can had about an inch or 2 of an unidentified powder in the bottom of it and a “fabricated trigger was attached to the top,” court papers said. The can was sent to an FBI laboratory to be examined.

In the court hearing Friday, Roseberry told the judge he couldn’t fully understand what was happening because he had been denied medication while he was in custody. Roseberry told the judge he had gone to school until the eighth grade and then later earned a GED diploma.

He said he had not received medication for his blood pressure and his “mind medicine.” Roseberry said he had “been denied it for the last week I’ve been here,” but later said it had been two days.

He was taken into police custody about 24 hours before he appeared in court.

Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui ordered Roseberry to undergo a competency hearing and ordered him detained without bond.

Roseberry is due back in court Wednesday.