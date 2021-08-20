ajc logo
Man who claimed to have bomb near U.S. Capitol held in jail

A person is apprehended after being in a pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson Building, as seen from a window of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Officials evacuated a number of buildings around the Capitol and sent snipers to the area after officers saw a man holding what looked like a detonator inside the pickup, which had no license plates. The man was identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, of Grover, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press
23 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — A man who claimed he had a bomb in a pickup truck near the U.S. Capitol, prompting evacuations and an hours-long standoff with police, told a federal judge Friday he has not taken his “mind medication” and was ordered to undergo a mental competency hearing.

Floyd Ray Roseberry appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Washington and was charged with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to use an explosive device. If convicted, he could face a sentence of up to life in prison.

ExploreMan surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol

Roseberry, 49, of Grover, North Carolina, drove a black pickup truck onto the sidewalk outside the Library of Congress about 9:15 a.m. Thursday and began shouting to people in the street that he had a bomb. He later made the same bomb threats to police officers and professed a litany of antigovernment grievances as part of a bizarre episode that he livestreamed for a Facebook audience.

Authorities get set to tow a pickup truck from the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
A law enforcement official in North Carolina had recognized Roseberry and contacted the FBI to tell agents that someone had reported that Roseberry had recently “expressed anti-government views and an intent to travel to Virginia or Washington, D.C. to conduct acts of violence," according to court papers. The person said Roseberry also told them he ordered a trench coat “to protect him from Taser and pepper ball guns and he would just tip his cowboy hat at the police.”

During the standoff, Roseberry was communicating with police by using a small dry-erase board that he was holding against the driver’s side window of the truck. “Please don’t shoot the windows the vibe will explode the bomb,” one read, according to court papers.

Roseberry surrendered after about five hours. Police later said they did not find a bomb but collected possible bomb-making materials.

Authorities investigate a pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress. A man who claimed to have a bomb in a pickup truck near the Capitol surrendered to law enforcement after an hours-long standoff that prompted a massive police response and the evacuations of government buildings and businesses in the area. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Investigators collected the device Roseberry had been holding — a large rusty can with what he had claimed was a detonator on top of it. The can had about an inch or 2 of an unidentified powder in the bottom of it and a “fabricated trigger was attached to the top,” court papers said. The can was sent to an FBI laboratory to be examined.

In the court hearing Friday, Roseberry told the judge he couldn’t fully understand what was happening because he had been denied medication while he was in custody. Roseberry told the judge he had gone to school until the eighth grade and then later earned a GED diploma.

Authorities investigate a pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
He said he had not received medication for his blood pressure and his “mind medicine.” Roseberry said he had “been denied it for the last week I’ve been here,” but later said it had been two days.

He was taken into police custody about 24 hours before he appeared in court.

Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui ordered Roseberry to undergo a competency hearing and ordered him detained without bond.

Roseberry is due back in court Wednesday.

