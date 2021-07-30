Man injured by jaguar after crossing barrier at Florida zoo

Explore Mother bear found mourning over cub hit by car at Yosemite National Park

A 12-year-old big cat named Harry swiped at the man and injured him. Rouillard said the feline was acting as part of his normal behavior for a wild animal and didn't expect anything to happen to him. Officials confirmed that Harry was involved in a fight that left another jaguar dead earlier this year.

Zoo officials said they don’t plan to pursue criminal charges against the injured man, whose name wasn’t released.