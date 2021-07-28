Man gets life sentence for stalking, killing estranged wife

Jarvis Wayne Madison, 62, of New Albany, Indiana, was sentenced Monday in Orlando federal court, according to the court records. He pleaded guilty in March to one count of interstate stalking resulting in death.

According to court documents, Madison and his wife Rachael were in Indiana in November 2016 when he threatened to kill her and fired a gun at her. The 44-year-old woman escaped and went to stay with relatives in Ormond Beach, Florida, just north of Daytona Beach.