Man arrested in Albany in connection to Illinois cold case

WTVO out of Rockford reported her remains were found over a year later on April 15, 1988, in the Sugar River Forest Preserve. Police said she was shot and stabbed.

Stateline authorities searching for her killer but weeks turned into months, which turned into decades.

The Tracey family put up billboards around Forest City, Illinois, as recently as May 2020, hoping to obtain new information on the crime. At the same time, Tracey’s mother, Linda Tracey, offered a $15,000 reward for any information leading to charges against the person who killed her daughter, according to WIFR out of Rockford.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said Smith was taken into custody in on $5 million bond. He will be brought back to Illinois to face charges, WREX out of Rockford reports.

“The filing of these charges is the culmination of the tenacious efforts of all of the law enforcement agencies who worked on this murder investigation,” Hite Ross said in a statement. “The patience of the Tracey family during this time period is to be commended.”