BREAKING: At least 1 dead in series of ‘major’ Baltimore explosions

Several houses exploded Monday morning in Baltimore, with people reportedly trapped in some of the impacted areas.
According to the Baltimore Firefighters Union, one person has been confirmed dead in the explosions, which happened in the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road.
Rescuers are communicating with one person still trapped. #BCFDSRO Special Rescue Operations Team is working to get to the person.— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020
One person has been pronounced dead on scene. @baltimoreoem & @MyBGE are on scene as well. pic.twitter.com/7tTyqOcMC3
There are unconfirmed reports the explosions may have been caused by a series of gas leaks.
⚠️⚠️MAJOR EXPLOSION WITH MULTIPLE PEOPLE TRAPPED⚠️⚠️— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020
In the area of 6500 blk Reisterstown Rd 21215
Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Respose and Second Alarm has been called.
📷 @CitizenAppBALT pic.twitter.com/Ayddx8JeUp
Some of the people were trapped in the explosions were reportedly children.
DEVELOPING: Multiple injuries and entrapments reported following explosion that leveled 3 homes in Baltimore, Maryland.— (@UrgentAlertNews)Aug 10 2020
"We are borderline mass casualty at this point. This explosion has affected at least a three block radius up here." re: explosion in NW Baltimore #scanner— Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) August 10, 2020
