BREAKING: At least 1 dead in series of ‘major’ Baltimore explosions

At least 1 dead in series of ‘major’ Baltimore explosions

A series of major explosions rocked the city of Baltimore Monday morning. Image Baltimore Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Several houses exploded Monday morning in Baltimore, with people reportedly trapped in some of the impacted areas.

According to the Baltimore Firefighters Union, one person has been confirmed dead in the explosions, which happened in the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road.

There are unconfirmed reports the explosions may have been caused by a series of gas leaks.

Some of the people were trapped in the explosions were reportedly children.

This story is developing.

