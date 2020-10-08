Lowe’s recalls 280,000 ceiling fans

According to the recall notice on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website, the fans, manufactured by Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Co. LTD, of China and distributed in the U.S. by HKC-US LLC, of Memphis, Tennessee, were recalled Oct. 7.

The fans were sold at Lowe’s stores across the country and at Lowes.com from April 2010 through December 2018 for about $230.