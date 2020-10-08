Lowe’s recalls 280,000 ceiling fans

Lowe’s has announced a manufacturer has voluntarily recalled about 280,000 of its Harbor Breeze Kingsbury ceiling fans due to the possibility the glass globe could fall and cause injury.
According to the recall notice on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website, the fans, manufactured by Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Co. LTD, of China and distributed in the U.S. by HKC-US LLC, of Memphis, Tennessee, were recalled Oct. 7.
The fans were sold at Lowe’s stores across the country and at Lowes.com from April 2010 through December 2018 for about $230.
The recall notice said HKC-US received 76 reports of the light globe in the middle of the fan falling. The lights are in that part of the ceiling fan. Included in that number are four laceration injuries.
To remedy the issue, HKC is offering new instructions to consumers. To get them, consumers should contact HKC-US toll-free at 877-239-7267 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday and request a new owner’s manual and light kit label for correct installation. They can also reach the company by email at HKCRecall@hkcus.com.
More information on the recall is at the CPSC website.