Louisiana cop who used stun gun on handcuffed man resigns

West Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Tony Clayton said he was unimpressed, and his office still planned to file criminal charges against Dehon, The Advocate reported.

Full body cam video below. WARNING: Contains disturbing imagery and strong language.

“If the evidence shows that he’s guilty of what he’s done, then he has to atone for it,” Clayton said.

Dehon has been arrested on felony charges of malfeasance in office and aggravated battery. Conviction on either charge would bar him from any future job in law enforcement.

The police department released another officer’s body camera video in April, showing the arrest of 67-year-old Izell Richardson Jr. on March 27.

It shows Dehon using a stun gun on Richardson and then saying, “Scream again.”

Richardson filed a complaint March 29. The Port Allen police and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the complaint, and Duhon was later arrested. He is free on $15,000 bond, the newspaper reported.