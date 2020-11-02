Lindsey Graham fighting for political future in South Carolina

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison crisscrossed South Carolina on closing-argument bus tours this weekend, the incumbent pointing to his ability to get things done for constituents and the challenger arguing that change is needed in the Senate to benefit the state.
Graham, one of the Senate’s highest-profile Republicans, made continual TV pleas for money and support. Graham recently led the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court nominee, to the nation’s highest court.
“I’m in demand right now, our campaign — ‘how’d you do it, what are you doing, could you help us?’” Graham told the AP on Saturday, of other Republicans asking him how he was able to raise his own fundraising toward Harrison’s levels. “So when this is over, we’re going to sit down and figure out how we did it ourselves.”
More than 1 million people had already cast their ballots in a race that drew sums of money unheard of in South Carolina politics. In October, Harrison became the first U.S. Senate candidate to raise more than $100 million, continuing to bring in contributions in the weeks since.
Credit: Meg Kinnard
On Saturday, Graham told The Associated Press that he had “passed the $100 million” mark in terms of his own fundraising, chuckling in disbelief both at the monetary demand his race had necessitated and the fact he’d been able to meet it.
Graham “was a senator that I had some respect for, because I thought, at the end of the day, he would do what was in the best interest of the nation and the people of South Carolina,” Harrison said Sunday as he campaigned. “But I was disappointed. I think many of you were disappointed as well.”
Graham, who has won his previous general election contests by double-digit margins, admits the race with Harrison has been more challenging than he expected.
Part of Harrison’s argument against Graham has also been what he’s portrayed as the senator’s malleability, an overeagerness to do President Trump’s bidding despite having harshly criticized him during the 2016 campaign.