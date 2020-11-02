Lindsey Graham fighting for political future in South Carolina

On Saturday, Graham told The Associated Press that he had “passed the $100 million” mark in terms of his own fundraising, chuckling in disbelief both at the monetary demand his race had necessitated and the fact he’d been able to meet it.

Graham “was a senator that I had some respect for, because I thought, at the end of the day, he would do what was in the best interest of the nation and the people of South Carolina,” Harrison said Sunday as he campaigned. “But I was disappointed. I think many of you were disappointed as well.”

Graham, who has won his previous general election contests by double-digit margins, admits the race with Harrison has been more challenging than he expected.

Part of Harrison’s argument against Graham has also been what he’s portrayed as the senator’s malleability, an overeagerness to do President Trump’s bidding despite having harshly criticized him during the 2016 campaign.