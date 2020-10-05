Legendary coach Bobby Bowden, 90, tests positive for coronavirus

Legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden, who turns 91 next month, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday morning he was diagnosed with the virus the day after being released last weekend from a local hospital.
“I don’t feel bad, yet,” Bowden said. “I guess I can loaf around the rest of the week. I just have to keep an eye out for (symptoms).”
We are thinking about coach. He will be in our thoughts and prayers. Will will be praying for a speedy recovery. -- @Coach_Norvell on @TheBobbyBowden— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 5, 2020
The College Football Hall of Fame coach told ESPN he probably contracted the coronavirus while he was hospitalized last month for an infection in his leg. He tested positive for the virus last week and plans to be tested again.
Bowden, whose coaching record is 377-129-4, won two national championships during his 34 seasons at Florida State.
My thoughts and prayers go out to coach Bowden as he has been tested positive for Covid 19. Coach lead me to a saving faith in Jesus Christ in the 1986. Thank you Coach Bowden. I love you Coach!— Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) October 5, 2020
He also coached at West Virginia and Howard College.
Dadgummit, not Bobby Bowden! Sending lots of prayers for a speedy recovery, Coach! 🙏🍢— Michelle (@sun_and_sangria) October 5, 2020
Bowden said he’s the only person in his household who has tested positive and has quarantined himself at home.