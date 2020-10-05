X

Legendary coach Bobby Bowden, 90, tests positive for coronavirus

Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for COVID-19 and was home monitoring his symptoms. Family friend and Bowden's former publicist Kim Shiff says the 90-year-old Bowden had been hospitalized in Tallahassee, Florida, for about two weeks. He returned home late last week and was informed he had tested positive. Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday he had not exhibited symptoms of the virus. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden, who turns 91 next month, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday morning he was diagnosed with the virus the day after being released last weekend from a local hospital.

“I don’t feel bad, yet,” Bowden said. “I guess I can loaf around the rest of the week. I just have to keep an eye out for (symptoms).”

The College Football Hall of Fame coach told ESPN he probably contracted the coronavirus while he was hospitalized last month for an infection in his leg. He tested positive for the virus last week and plans to be tested again.

Bowden, whose coaching record is 377-129-4, won two national championships during his 34 seasons at Florida State.

He also coached at West Virginia and Howard College.

Bowden said he’s the only person in his household who has tested positive and has quarantined himself at home.

