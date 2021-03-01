Lady Gaga’s dog walker recounts Hollywood shooting

The two dogs, named Koji and Gustav, were returned unharmed Friday evening when a woman showed up at a Los Angeles police station with them. Detectives do not believe she was involved in the robbery or shooting and did not know if she would receive the $500,000 reward Lady Gaga had offered for the dogs’ return. The singer is in Rome to film a movie.

Fischer thanked Lady Gaga for her support during the ordeal, writing “your babies are back and the family is whole ... we did it!” in Instagram posts. A third dog, named Asia, escaped the assailants and lied down next to Fischer “while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot (sic) wound,” he wrote.

The doorbell video shows a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with the dog walker before one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs.