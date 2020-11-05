Kosovo president resigns to face war crimes charges

In this 1999 file photo, Hashim Thaci, head of the Kosovo Albanian negotiation team and head of the Kosovo Liberation Army political directorate, center, addresses a news conference. Thaci, who was Kosovo's president, resigned Thursday and will face charges for war crimes and crimes against humanity at a special court based in The Hague. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, File) Credit: Visar Kryeziu Credit: Visar Kryeziu

The 1998-1999 war killed more than 10,000 people — most of them ethnic Albanians — and 1,641 people are still unaccounted for. It was brought to an end by a 78-day NATO air campaign against Serbian troops.

Among others charged with committing crimes during and after the war is Kadri Veseli, a former parliament speaker and an opposition party leader, who said he planned to travel to The Hague on Thursday and was resigning from “all public political activities.”

Thaci and Veseli have denied committing any crimes.

Thaci, a commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army during the war, said he was proud to have belonged to that force, calling it “the most sublime value of the Albanian nation.”

He called the indictment “the smallest price we have to pay for the freedom of our people.”

The government said in a statement that all defendants should be considered innocent unless the court decides otherwise.

“No one may judge our fight for freedom,” the government said, adding that the KLA “fought for the liberation of our country, to protect the house and not in a foreign land, and as such it has the support of the international community.”

Thaci held a ceremony at his office to hand over his presidential duties to parliament speaker Vjosa Osmani. The government said the “constitution and the laws in power guarantee a clear transition of powers and exercising the responsibilities without any institutional vacuum.”

Thaci was elected president in February 2016. His current term ends in April, when the national Assembly of Kosovo was expected to elect a new president.

Amnesty International’s Balkans researcher, Jelena Sesar said the indictment of Thaci and the nine others would give hope to “thousands of victims of the Kosovo war who have waited for more than two decades to find out the truth about the horrific crimes committed against them and their loved ones.”

The European Union issued a statement welcoming Thaci’s cooperation with the Hague-based legal institutions, saying it "strongly supports the work of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers and the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office.

“Full cooperation with these institutions is essential as an important demonstration of Kosovo’s commitment to the rule of law, which in turn is a core element for Kosovo’s progress on its European path and for EU’s engagement with the Western Balkans as a whole,” the EU statement said.

The prime minister of Albania, which borders Kosovo, expressed his country’s support to Thaci in “this battle for Kosovo and the inviolable justice of the liberating war.” Prime Minister Edi Rama described the indictments as resulting from an “absurd process that will finally stamp the KLA clarity and the inability to rewrite its history.”

Exact details of the 10-count indictment against Thaci, Veseli and the others have not ben released. Announcing the existence of the indictment earlier this year, the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office alleged that the men were “criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders.”