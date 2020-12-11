Jury: Black bikers’ race was factor in Myrtle Beach, but city won’t pay

The decision means the city won’t have to change its traffic plan for now. The city also won’t owe damages to the plaintiffs, which include the local NAACP branch and several festival attendees.

Attorneys for the city had argued that precautions were made in the name of public safety after a spate of shootings and robberies during Memorial Day weekend six years ago, and that “different traffic control strategies” apply to each festival.

“The jury’s decision confirmed that the safety plan was the right plan for the event, given the number of people, vehicles and pedestrians and the violence and other safety challenges which arose through the years,” Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea wrote in an emailed statement following the verdict. “The public’s safety always has been and will continue to be the city’s top priority.”

Colorful motorcycles stand in line in Atlantic Beach during the 2005 Atlantic Beach Bikefest in South Carolina. (Randall Hill/The Sun News via AP, File) Credit: Randall Hill Credit: Randall Hill

Kristen Clarke of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, told The Associated Press that the plaintiffs are pleased that “the jury agreed race was a factor” and would “look carefully at our options” following the verdict.

During the trial, attorneys for the NAACP presented evidence such as emails from city leadership suggesting the loop could “suck the fun out of the event” and traffic camera footage to show the loop didn’t relieve congestion, news outlets reported.

The NAACP has tussled in court with the city, as well as local restaurants and a hotel, over their responses to the Black bikers for nearly two decades. The city eventually settled with the NAACP after a federal judge found that a 5-mile traffic plan established in the mid-2000s for Bike Fest was racially motivated. That settlement expired in 2015, when the new traffic plan was established.