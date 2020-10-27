Judge stops Election Day gun ban near Michigan polling sites

Armed critics upset with Whitmer’s orders about controlling the coronavirus have rallied at the Capitol.

“There are dozens — we’ve had numerous complaints,” Meingast said. “There are voters who are afraid. There are election workers who are afraid to go to work on Election Day.”

Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, pledged to appeal Murray’s decision with just days left until the election.

Murray hears lawsuits against the state as a judge on the Court of Claims. He also is chief judge on the Michigan appeals court and is running for reelection to that court.