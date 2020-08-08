Judge orders release of body camera video in Floyd case

Judge Peter Cahill ruled Friday that videos from the body cameras of Thomas Lane and J. Kueng that were taken on the night Floyd died will be made publicly available, though it is unclear how or when the footage will be released.

The videos were filed with the court last month by Lane’s attorney. Initially, only transcripts of the audio were released, but a judge later allowed journalists and members of the public to view the footage by appointment. A British tabloid on Monday published parts of the videos.